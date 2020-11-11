This year's Masters Par 3 Contest will not be going ahead due to Covid-19 and the lack of patrons

Why There Is No Masters Par 3 Contest This Year

This year’s Masters Tournament will be like no other seen before due to Covid-19 with no patrons, a November date and no Par 3 Contest either.

The usual Wednesday Par 3 Contest is a staple of fans’ Masters viewing but the club has confirmed that it will not be going ahead this year.

Related: Best Black Friday Golf Deals

“The fun and excitement of watching Masters competitors with their friends and family is what makes the Par 3 Contest such a special part of Masters week,” Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley said.

“We know that experience could not have been replicated without guests and patrons at Augusta National, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to bring back this signature tradition.”

The club also announced the viewing schedule and, as expected, a two-tee start will be in place for the first two days due to the lack of daylight hours in November.

Related: How to watch The Masters in the UK

Coverage will begin at 1pm US Eastern Time (6pm UK time) and run until 5.30pm ET (10.30pm UK time) for the opening two days.

On Saturday it will begin at 1pm ET (6pm UK) and run until 5pm ET (10pm UK), and the final round will be live from 10am ET (3pm UK) until 3pm ET (8pm UK).

Augusta National says that the global television audience “will experience new and enhanced views of the unique November Tournament, as Augusta National has worked with CBS Sports to showcase distinctive angles and shots from around the course.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

It was also confirmed that Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player will once again be Honorary Starters ahead of the opening round.

Titleist Pro V1 Balls £41.95 £36.95 at Scottsdale Golf

Without doubt one of the best balls out there, the Pro V1 is below £37 at the moment – a real bargain. It’s also in the sale in the yellow colour, too. View Deal

Under Armour Elevated Tour Baseball Cap £30 £18.90 at Scottsdale Golf

Coming in size M/L, this Under Armour baseball cap is available in both grey and navy with over £11 off its usual price of £30. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

Save eight dollars today on Callaway’s Chrome Soft golf balls. A model that proves popular out on Tour, the ball is constructed with an improved urethane cover which delivers increased ball speed on full shots while providing even softer feel and more control around the greens. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Golf Balls $47.99 $39.99 with Worldwide Golf Shops

You can also get the same saving on the Chrome Soft X balls if you want firmer feel and lower spin with the driver. View Deal

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram