The Austrian beat Benjamin Hebert to win his second title of 2019 and to the top of the Race to Dubai standings.
Wiesberger Wins Scottish Open In Dramatic Play-off
Austrian Bernd Wiesberger collected his second European Tour title of 2019 after missing over 7 months of golf last year through injury. Just a couple of months after winning the Made in Denmark, he won the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in dramatic fashion by beating Frenchman Benjamin Hebert in a play-off that looked as if it could keep on going until the sun set.
Wiesberger entered the final round two shots clear but the scoring was low on Sunday and he had to make a gutsy seven-footer to force a play-off with Hebert who shot a brilliant 62.
During the play-off the two golfers went back down the 18th three times after both parring and the bogeying the hole on the first two trips. Then Wiesberger claimed victory from three-feet for par as Hebert three-putted. You can watch the winning moment below.
Speaking after Wiesberger said;
“We just dug in there. I would have loved to seal it off with a couple of pars coming in but sometimes it just tests you. I’m very grateful for how it turned out.
“I’ve always enjoyed coming to the links, Scottish links, and I’ve had nice success here in Scotland and it’s just really, really nice to be able to stand here with the trophy at the end of the day. It was a long day but somehow I managed.
“Being in places where you have no control over what is going to happen next all of last year makes it just a lot sweeter and you appreciate it a lot more.”
Hebert’s play did yield some reward though as his weeks work secured him a spot in The Open Championship next week. There were three spots up for grabs and the other two were taken by Italian Nino Bertasio and charismatic Englishman Andrew Johnston who shot 62 on the final day as well.
Johnston’s achievement comes after recently admitting his mental health struggles in the past and he showed admirable emotion in his post-round interview.
