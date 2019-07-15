The Austrian beat Benjamin Hebert to win his second title of 2019 and to the top of the Race to Dubai standings.

Wiesberger Wins Scottish Open In Dramatic Play-off

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger collected his second European Tour title of 2019 after missing over 7 months of golf last year through injury. Just a couple of months after winning the Made in Denmark, he won the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in dramatic fashion by beating Frenchman Benjamin Hebert in a play-off that looked as if it could keep on going until the sun set.

Wiesberger entered the final round two shots clear but the scoring was low on Sunday and he had to make a gutsy seven-footer to force a play-off with Hebert who shot a brilliant 62.

During the play-off the two golfers went back down the 18th three times after both parring and the bogeying the hole on the first two trips. Then Wiesberger claimed victory from three-feet for par as Hebert three-putted. You can watch the winning moment below.

Speaking after Wiesberger said;