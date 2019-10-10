We asked five Major champions who are optimistic about Woods' future Major chances...

Will Tiger Win Another Major Championship?

Tiger Woods won his 15th Major and first in 11 years at the 2019 Masters, but will he win another?

We asked five Major champions that very question…

Mark O’Meara: For a long time, we all thought it would definitely be possible that he was going to catch Jack’s record, but the setbacks, the injuries, the personal issues – people began to wonder, myself included. But the thing with Tiger Woods is that, whenever I wanted him to do anything, I’d just tell him he couldn’t do it and that meant that he would! Never bet against Tiger! If he’s in the mood and he’s healthy, he can win more Majors.

Gary Player: I hope so but I don’t think so. I have to eat humble pie because I didn’t think he’d win another Major, so I take my hat off to him.

Related: Has club and ball technology gone too far?

Golf Monthly Instruction

Ian Woosnam: When you read in the papers that Tiger has to play a limited amount of tournaments now, that makes it very difficult to go on and win another Major. But if he’s going to win one, The Masters is the one.

Tom Lehman: Augusta is best suited to his game as it gives him a bit more room and allows him to play to his strengths, which are iron play, putting and chipping. But it’s going to be tough on courses where you have to drive it straight and use the driver a lot. Let’s put it this way – he’s always overcome the odds, always exceeded expectations, so I’d never put anything past him.

Fred Couples: I do. I think he might win at Augusta next year.

Related: Who will win more Majors – McIlroy or Koepka?

Trending On Golf Monthly

Do you think Tiger Woods will win another Major? Let us know on our social media channels

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram