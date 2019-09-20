Scoring was low on Friday morning with Danny Willett posting a 65

Willett And Rahm Share Wentworth Lead At -11

Danny Willett shot seven under par on Friday to co-lead the BMW PGA Championship with Jon Rahm who eagled the 18th to join him at 11 under par.

Willett got off to a hot start in his second round with a birdie at the 1st and another at the 3rd.

He then eagled the par-5 4th and birdied the par-3 5th to be five under after five holes.

The 2017 Masters champion got to eight under for the round after three more birdies at 9, 11 and 12.

He dropped a shot at the par-3 14th before parring his way home to sign for a seven under par round of 65, climbing from four to 11 under.

The Englishman was joined atop the leaderboard by Jon Rahm after the Spaniard eagled the 18th to add a 67 to round one’s 66.

Watch: Rahm’s eagle at 18 –

Rahm, playing in the BMW PGA Championship for the first time, began with back-to-back bogeys to drop to four under before making four birdies in a row.

The four-time European Tour winner, who has won three Rolex Series events, dropped a shot at the 10th before birdies at 11 and 12.

His eagle at 18 will likely see him in the final couple of groups on Saturday.

“No matter how much time off I have or I don’t, it’s always great to get off to a start like this,” Rahm said after his round.

“Being out there after 36 holes, 36 to go, it’s important to have a chance, especially on a course that I’ve never seen before and a tournament this important.

“It is the Rolex Series and it is the PGA here in Europe, it’s the Flagship Event, so it’s a tournament we all want to win.

“There’s a lot of history here and a lot of legends on the walls, so it would be great to join that great list of players.”

The pair sit two ahead of Justin Rose and Christiaan Bezuidenhout at nine under, with Billy Horschel and Paul Casey two further back at seven under.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Horschel, like Rahm, is playing at Wentworth for the first time and matched the 65s shot by Willett today and Matt Wallace on day one.