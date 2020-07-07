It's great news for the women's game as the first Major of the year has been confirmed for Troon in August

Women’s British Open To Go Ahead Without Fans In August

The men’s Open Championship has been cancelled this year but The R&A has today confirmed that it intends to get the Women’s British Open played.

The event will go ahead without fans at Royal Troon from 20th-23rd August where Hinako Shibuno will defend the title she won at Woburn last year.

The Ladies European Tour has also confirmed that the Women’s Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club will go ahead the week before the Women’s British Open in a bumper fortnight.

The LPGA Tour in America gets back underway on 31st July with back-to-back events in Ohio.

The Women’s British Open at Troon will be the first women’s Major of the year after the ANA Inspiration was postponed to September and the Evian Championship in August was cancelled.

The Women’s PGA Championship is set for October and the US Women’s Open will take place in December.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “The AIG Women’s British Open is important to the success of women’s professional golf. We have been working closely with our title sponsor AIG, Visit Scotland, Royal Troon and our key advisors to find a way for the Championship to be played safely this year.

“We believe that playing the AIG Women’s British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year. As they compete to be the 2020 champion in historic circumstances, these athletes will continue to inspire golfers and sports fans around the world, who will be closely following events from Royal Troon on TV and social media.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Nigel Huddleston, UK Sports Minister said, “It’s fantastic news that the AIG Women’s British Open will be going ahead this summer and broadcast to millions of fans around the world.

“Getting elite women’s sports back safely remains a top priority – we’re working hard to ensure we don’t lose any of the great momentum that has built up in recent years.”

The R&A says that the Women’s British Open will enforce strict health and safety protocols including the creation of a bio secure zone.

Only personnel essential to the Championship’s onsite operations, namely players, caddies, officials, and staging staff, will be inside the zone with their movements for the week limited to the golf course and designated secure hotel.

All personnel will be required to return a negative Covid-19 test from an authorised testing centre and will be subject to further daily temperature checks and rigorous protocols designed to maintain the integrity of the zone and the health of those within it.

The playing of the Championship is subject to the necessary approvals being secured.

The R&A says that it will continue to monitor the pandemic conditions and work closely with the Scottish and UK governments and the health authorities to ensure the Championship is staged safely.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram