Woods And Timberlake Donate Millions To Bahamas Hurricane Relief

Tiger Woods along with Justin Timerlake, Nexus, RBC and Albany have donated millions to aide relief after the recent Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The 15-time Major winner and co. have set up the ONE Bahamas fund with $6m, aiming to reach $12m with public support.

Hurricane Dorian has taken the lives of at least 50 people with 1,300 currently missing.

“As a strong believer in philanthropy and teamwork, I’m excited to partner with my friends @jtimberlake, #NEXUSLuxuryCollection, @rbc and @albanybahamas to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund in support of Hurricane Dorian relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts,” Woods tweeted.

“We’ve established the #onebahamasfund with a challenge gift of $6 million, matching dollar for dollar the next $6 million raised. Help us turn this first $6 million into $12 million, and join our efforts to restore and rebuild The Bahamas.”

“It’s horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian,” he said in a statement.

“The need in The Bahamas is very real.”

Donate to the ONE Bahamas fund here

The island is close to Woods’ heart and is where his Hero World Challenge tournament is hosted, at Albany Golf Club.

Albany is also where keen golfer Justin Timberlake has a property.

Former World No.1 Justin Rose also lives in Albany and tweeted his support for the relief: