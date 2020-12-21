Elin Nordegren was following Tiger and Charlie Woods at the PNC Championship this weekend

Woods’ Ex-Wife Elin Nordegren Spotted Following Tiger And Charlie

An emotional Tiger Woods said that he and Charlie created “memories for a lifetime” during the PNC Championship this weekend.

It was 11-year-old Charlie’s first golf outing in the spotlight with media and fans interested in seeing how his golf game shaped up.

It shaped up very, very well with the pair finishing in 7th place and Charlie showing off some brilliant shots, club twirls and fist pumps.

Charlie’s mother and Tiger’s ex-wife Elin Nordergren was also watching her son’s display, with photographers spotting her walking round with her daughter and Charlie’s sister Sam.

She and Tiger divorced in 2010 following Woods’ high-profile scandal and it certainly is refreshing to see that they seem to be civil and are working together in their kids’ best interests.

Woods’ close friend Notah Begay commented on the broadcast about how well Elin and Tiger have brought up Sam, 13, and Charlie, 11.

“It’s been incredible,” he said.

“You never know how a parent separation is going to affect the kids and both Tiger and Elin have made it such a huge priority to protect the interests of their kids and their privacy.

“Tiger talked about it yesterday in his post-round comments, making sure he takes the brunt of the media requests here, trying to make sure that both Sam and Charlie, from both Elin and Tiger, have a nice quality childhood like anybody else out there.”

Nordegren re-married in 2019 with former NFL player Jordan Cameron, who she had her third child with in 2019.

She reportedly received $100m from her divorce to Tiger and currently lives in Florida.

Woods has not re-married but is with restaurant manager Erica Herman, who he has been with since 2017.

