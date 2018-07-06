A winner-takes-all match between the golfing legends may be happening soon

Woods Vs Mickelson $10m Match In The Pipeline

Long-time rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be having a winner takes all match for $10m it has emerged.

The match was scheduled to take place on Tuesday 3rd July in Las Vegas.

The pair’s representatives were in talks with a major TV network and corporate sponsors about the match but couldn’t quite get the deal over the line.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson said according to Golf.com.

“I thought it was done for the 3rd but obviously it wasn’t.”

The pair, who have won a combined 18 majors and 122 PGA Tour titles, have had a fierce rivalry for two decades but have become friends in recent years with age and time spent together in the last two Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup matches where Woods was a vice-captain.

Mickelson helped out Tiger with his short game when he had the chipping yips in 2015 and Lefty revealed to Golf.com that Woods texted him every night during the WGC-Mexico Championship this year with words of encouragement.

Mickelson went on to win and become the oldest winner of a World Golf Championship.