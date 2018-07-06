A winner-takes-all match between the golfing legends may be happening soon
Woods Vs Mickelson $10m Match In The Pipeline
Long-time rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be having a winner takes all match for $10m it has emerged.
The match was scheduled to take place on Tuesday 3rd July in Las Vegas.
The pair’s representatives were in talks with a major TV network and corporate sponsors about the match but couldn’t quite get the deal over the line.
“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson said according to Golf.com.
“I thought it was done for the 3rd but obviously it wasn’t.”
The pair, who have won a combined 18 majors and 122 PGA Tour titles, have had a fierce rivalry for two decades but have become friends in recent years with age and time spent together in the last two Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup matches where Woods was a vice-captain.
Mickelson helped out Tiger with his short game when he had the chipping yips in 2015 and Lefty revealed to Golf.com that Woods texted him every night during the WGC-Mexico Championship this year with words of encouragement.
Mickelson went on to win and become the oldest winner of a World Golf Championship.
Mickelson Suggests High Stakes Match With Woods
Could we see a return of Shell's Wonderful…
Mickelson Says Tiger Woods Helped His Career
"I don't think I would have had that…
Bryson DeChambeau Compass Use Banned
The Golfing Scientist was seen using a compass…
Inside Tiger Woods’ Yacht
Take a look inside the stunning $20m superyacht…
Woods and Mickelson were paired together for the opening two rounds at the Players Championship this year where Lefty publicly suggested the match.
In his pre-tournament press conference he said, “As I look at the cover of the newspaper and the pairing is on there and the excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stake, winner-take-all match?”
Woods responded with positive comments on the idea. “I’m definitely not against that,” he said.
“We’ll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable.”
Talks have obviously been going on behind the scenes since then and it certainly sounds like a match may come to fruition.
Mickelson also revealed that both he and Woods would be willing to wear microphones for the matches and that the plan is to have a couple of matches a year.
“You will hear a lot of the comments that you don’t hear on regular TV. We both like to talk smack,” he said.