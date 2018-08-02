A winner-takes-all match between the golfing legends may be happening soon

Woods Vs Mickelson Match Reported To Take Place In November

Long-time rivals Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be having a match and it is due to take place on November 23rd/24th according to ESPN’s Mike Greenberg.

The match would be on Thanksgiving weekend in the US, and is reported to be taking place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

It is thought that the match would be a one-on-one $10m winner-takes-all format

It was scheduled to take place on Tuesday 3rd July in Las Vegas but it fell through.

The pair’s representatives were in talks with a major TV network and corporate sponsors about the match but couldn’t quite get the deal over the line.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson said last month according to Golf.com.

“I thought it was done for the 3rd but obviously it wasn’t.”

The pair, who have won a combined 18 majors and 122 PGA Tour titles, have had a fierce rivalry for two decades but have become friends in recent years with age and time spent together in the last two Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup matches where Woods was a vice-captain.

Mickelson helped out Tiger with his short game when he had the chipping yips in 2015 and Lefty revealed to Golf.com that Woods texted him every night during the WGC-Mexico Championship this year with words of encouragement.

Mickelson went on to win and become the oldest winner of a World Golf Championship.