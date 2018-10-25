Both men will be giving money to charity from the match

Woods Vs Mickelson Match To Raise Money For Charity

The Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson PPV match has received criticism in the media recently after the pair’s poor form in the Ryder Cup and then the news that fans wouldn’t be able to buy tickets to watch it in person.

Opinion: Why I won’t be buying the Woods vs Mickelson PPV

However, there is now good news with both players’ representatives confirming that some funds raised from the match will go to charity.

Lefty’s agent Steve Loy told GolfChannel.com that he will be donating portions of the charitable funds to his own charitable fund, The Children of the 58 Fund and the Las Vegas Shriners.

The Children of the 58 Fund was set up after Las Vegas’ mass shooting last year and provides scholarships to the children whose parents lost their lives in the horrific shooting.

Mickelson’s agent confirmed that more money from the media rights fees will be donated to charity from Mickelson, Woods and the PGA Tour.