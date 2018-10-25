Both men will be giving money to charity from the match
Woods Vs Mickelson Match To Raise Money For Charity
The Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson PPV match has received criticism in the media recently after the pair’s poor form in the Ryder Cup and then the news that fans wouldn’t be able to buy tickets to watch it in person.
However, there is now good news with both players’ representatives confirming that some funds raised from the match will go to charity.
Lefty’s agent Steve Loy told GolfChannel.com that he will be donating portions of the charitable funds to his own charitable fund, The Children of the 58 Fund and the Las Vegas Shriners.
The Children of the 58 Fund was set up after Las Vegas’ mass shooting last year and provides scholarships to the children whose parents lost their lives in the horrific shooting.
Mickelson’s agent confirmed that more money from the media rights fees will be donated to charity from Mickelson, Woods and the PGA Tour.
Woods’ manager also confirmed that Woods’ charitable donations will be going to the Tiger Woods Foundation and other local Las Vegas charities.
It’s unknown how much money raised from the match actually is going to charity, but in terms of finances we do know that the pair are playing for a $9m winner-takes-all fund as well as extra bits like longest drive and nearest the pin.
The match takes place at Shadow Creek on the 23rd November.
Woods currently ranks 13th in the world after winning his first title in five years at the recent Tour Championship.
Mickelson is currently 25th in the world and also won his first title in five years this year at the WGC-Mexico Championship.
