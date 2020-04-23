The golfing legends will each partner an NFL legend in the charity match next month

Woods Vs Mickelson Second Match Confirmed For Next Month

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will compete in a second made-for-TV match next month to raise money for Covid-19 relief.

Known as “The Match: Champions for Charity”, the event will be fan-less but is going ahead in May after Florida State classified televised sports as “essential services” under an executive order.

The golfing legends will each partner an American football legend, with Woods and Peyton Manning taking on Mickelson and Tom Brady.

The NFL duo, like Woods and Mickelson, are two of the best of all time in their sport.

Whilst there’s no set date or venue out in the public domain yet, it is believed the match will take place in South Florida on Memorial Day weekend – Saturday 23rd to Monday 25th May.

The first match between Woods and Mickelson took place at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas in November 2018, with Mickelson defeating Woods on a playoff hole, from the clubhouse to putting green, to win $9m.

It was broadcast on pay-per-view in the United States but was available to watch for free for Sky Sports subscribers in the UK.

It is once again being organised by Turner Sports and Bleacher Report Live, and broadcast on US network TNT, so we have some reason to believe it will be shown on Sky Sports albeit there has been no official confirmation yet.

“After feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Looks like @TigerWoods is bringing a ringer to The Match (#PeytonManning),” Phil Mickelson tweeted before using a goat emoji (Greatest Of All Time) to describe his partner Tom Brady and asking him if he is ready to hit bombs.

“Tournament organisers are currently working with state and local government and public health officials on competition and production logistics to ensure the event follows safety and health protocols,” a release said.

This is some good news for golf fans and should be a nice appetiser for the PGA Tour season getting back underway on 11th June.

The PGA Tour plans to resume at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Texas, with the first four events to be played without fans.

