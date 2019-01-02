Woods and Mickelson have signed a three-year deal with Turner, so 'The Match' will return this year and in 2020. By Sarah Wilmore
Woods Vs Mickelson To Return In 2019 And 2020
On 23rd November, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson battled around the 7,560 yard Shadow Creek with Mickelson eventually winning $9 million on the 22nd hole.
Now ‘The Match’ is set to return for a further two years, but likely in a revised format.
An insider told Golf Digest it is “almost a certainty” the rematch will be a team event, with the pair facing two challengers, or remaining rivals and selecting partners.
Woods and Mickelson could end up facing duos like ‘Moliwood’ and other famous faces seen in the Ryder Cup, or they could each go down the route of selecting partners.
What is unlikely, however, is the pair to ‘rematch’ one on one.
‘The Match’ targeted modern viewer entertainment, with microphones providing access to the long-standing rivals’ friendly banter and side-bets. It also promised special camera work including drone usage.
While viewers did not witness the golfers’ best career performances, 750,000 people still subscribed to the pay-per view service and many more watched via television broadcasters such as Sky Sports in the UK.
However, technical difficulties with payment for Bleacher Report’s live streaming service B/R live prevented customers from tuning in.
Consequently, Turner refunded customers in the US and Canada, which according to SBJ resulted in an unwelcome loss of revenue after Turner paid $10 million for broadcasting rights.
Financial loss was counteracted thanks to sponsorship from Capital One, Rolex, Audi, as well as, AT&T.
Turner President, David Levy told SBJ that “All the Sponsors want to come back,” as “total audience for the match surpassed expectations across all of our platforms.”
With high demand for these one-off matches it is unsurprising to hear that it is set to return, which accompanied with a contemporary rulebook and innovative formats like the European Tour’s GolfSixes tournament, signals a new era for modern-day golf.
