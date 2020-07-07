A new tournament at a familiar course this week on the PGA Tour

Workday Charity Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour continues this week with the Workday Charity Open being played at Muirfield Village Golf Club – the first of two weeks in a row that the course will host a PGA Tour event.

This is a new event that has come into the schedule with the John Deere Classic being cancelled due to Covid-19.

But unlike most new events we do know how players play at the venue – Patrick Cantlay won on this course last year at the Memorial Tournament – and will of course therefore be defending his title next week – he is 13/1 with Bet365 to win this week.

Cantlay isn’t the only big name in attendance this week with Justin Thomas (9/1 with William Hill), Jon Rahm (11/1 with BetFred) and Brooks Koepka (16/1 with Betfair) also in attendance.

Workday Charity Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Hideki Matsuyama 5 points each way at 15/1 with Betfair – Won at this course back in 2014 at the Memorial – he has been playing well this year with two top 10s from 8 starts. Was going along nicely last week before a final round that didn’t fire. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

Justin Rose 4 points each way at 25/1 with Betfred – Has won the second highest amount of money at the Memorial over the years including a win back in 2010. Has looked in a much better state of mind since returning from lockdown. He will go well this week. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £40 in Free Bets when you bet just £10

Matthew Fitzpatrick 2 points each way at 60/1 with William Hill – The Englishman missed the cut last week – with two solid but not spectacular rounds – has been playing very well of late and the challenge here should suit his game. William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Matt Wallace 1 point each way at 125/1 with Bet365 – Has been looking for a bit of form and he seemed to find it last week at the Travelers where his 12th was his best finish of the year to date. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

