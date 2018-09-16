China’s Wu Ashun birdied the last hole at The Dutch in Spijk to win the KLM Open by a single shot from England’s Chris Wood.

Wu Ashun wins KLM Open

Wu Ashun closed with a 67 in the KLM Open to claim his third European Tour title. He finished one ahead of Chris Wood at The Dutch in Spijk.

The Chinese player began the final day one shot behind Chris Wood and, despite taking the lead on the front nine, he had fallen behind again at the turn. It wasn’t until the 15th that Wu moved level with Wood at the top of the board.

Wu played two brilliant shots into the par-5 last hole and a closing birdie saw him post a clubhouse total of 16-under-par, one ahead of Wood. When the Englishman was unable to make a birdie of his own on the 72nd hole, the title went to Wu.

“Unbelievable this week,” he said. “I am so happy, very happy today and thank you everyone,” he said. “It was beautiful weather this week too and a lot of good golf played here and I like this golf course very much.”

“We just fixed my swing at the beginning of the year and we still trust that we are going the right way. My coach and I were working very hard and he has flown to the Czech Republic and Denmark to help me so I think we are getting better and better so that’s why I think last week was top ten and then this week just win.”

Chris Wood was disappointed not to get the win as he finished second for a third time this season. He had a chance to tie Wu after finding the green at the 72nd hole in two shots. But he three-putted for a par and finished one shot back.

“I am gutted,” he said. “I just hung in there all day and hit a couple of bad shots but apart from two tee-shots I didn’t really miss a shot today… Although I know I’m still trying to make a lot of changes with my swing this is tough to take at the minute.”

“I’m not one to look at what’s going on. I just try to stick to what I do, although I did have a quick look on the last to get an idea of what I needed to do and I was just trying to hole it. My putting has been so good all week and it’s just a shame that it let me down at the last – I didn’t want to go back up the 18th.”

“I knew before that things were going in the right direction but when you get a chance to win you want to take it.”

Thomas Detry of Belgium had fired a course record-equalling 63 on Saturday and he continued to play well in the final round. He finished with a 66 to claim a share of third place with Japan’s Hideto Tanihara.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington was fifth with Bradley Dredge, David Drysdale, Soren Kjeldsen and Eddie Pepperell tied for sixth.

KLM Open

The Dutch, Spijk, The Netherlands

13-16 September

Purse: €2,500,000 Par: 71

Golf Monthly Instruction

1 Ashun Wu (Chn) 64 66 71 67 268 €300,000

2 Chris Wood (Eng) 65 70 65 69 269 €200,000

T3 Thomas Detry (Bel) 74 67 63 66 270 €101,340

T3 Hideto Tanihara (Jap) 68 70 63 69 270 €101,340

5 Padraig Harrington (Ire) 68 70 65 68 271 €76,320

T6 Bradley Dredge (Wal) 70 67 69 66 272 €50,580

T6 David Drysdale (Sco) 69 65 69 69 272 €50,580

T6 Soren Kjeldsen (Den) 66 73 68 65 272 €50,580

T6 Eddie Pepperell (Eng) 66 72 69 65 272 €50,580

10 Jordan Smith (Eng) 66 71 68 68 272 €50,580

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage