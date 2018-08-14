The final event of the PGA Tour season before the FedExCup Play Offs begin is this week, check out who we think will do well with these Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips
Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips
This week is the final one of the PGA Tour season before the FedExCup Playoffs begin next week.
This means there will be a right scramble at the Wyndham Championship, being played at Sedgefield Country Club, to make the top 125 and qualify.
Favourite for the Wyndham Championship is Webb Simpson at 12/1 – he has made the USA Ryder Cup team and is very well placed in the FedEx Cup Rankings.
Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Rafa Cabrera Bello 5 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is on the cusp of the European Ryder Cup team and put in a fantastic final round at the USPGA Championship last week to finish 10th. He was also 17th the week before at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational – and was 5th here back in 2016.
Daniel Berger 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – After a lean few months Berger looks back to his former Ryder Cup self. His best performances have been at the Majors this year (6th US Open – 12th USPGA) and he will hope for a strong couple of weeks to put in a potential charge to get a Ryder Cup pick.
Julian Suri 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another player who had an excellent USPGA Championship where he finished 19th, Suri went to College near to the course and should do well in this field.
Jhonattan Vegas 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The streaky Venezuelan is currently 122nd on the FedEx Cup Ranking and needs a solid week to confirm an appearance at next week’s The Northern Trust. He is the kind of player who can suddenly put in a top 5 finish from nowhere.
