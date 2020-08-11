Who is going to win the final regular PGA Tour event of the season

Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

Have you recovered from the PGA Championship and Collin Morikawa’s incredible win yet? Well there is no resting! The PGA Tour’s regular season has its final event ahead of the FedEx Cup playoffs this week with the Wyndham Championship being played at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina.

Last year JT Poston won the event by going bogey free for the entire week… quite the achievement! He is 66/1 with Betfred to successfully defend his title.

There are some big names in the field including Webb Simonson (10/1 with Betfred), Brooks Koepka (11/1 with Betfred) and Patrick Reed (15/1 with Betfred).

Related: Celtic Classic Betting Tips 2020

The GM Tipster picked Justin Thomas to win a couple of weeks back – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Kevin Kisner 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – The American has a fantastic record in the event with two tops 10s. He is also in good form with four top 25s in a row coming into this week. He is from South Carolina and seems to enjoy being reasonably close to home. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

Brendon Todd 3 points each way at 33/1 with Betfred – Doesn’t have a great course history at this event, but everything points to him having another good week. It is a shorter course, he is in great form with four top 25s in his last five starts, and had his joint best finish in a US-based Major last week.

Chez Reavie 2 points each way at 55/1 with Betfred – A missed cut at the PGA Championship aside, he has been in very good form with three top 25s in a row before the first Major of the year. Has had two top tens in this event in the past – think he will do well after the weekend rest.

Jim Furyk 1 point each way at 80/1 with Betfred – He won on the PGA Champions Tour a couple of weeks back – needs a big week to squeeze into the top 125 players for the playoffs. Should enjoy the shorter course challenge here at Sedgefield where he has finished top 10 in his last three appearances. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £30 in Free Bets when you bet just £10 and get up to 30 Free Casino Spins

New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware

Watch Golf Live with NowTV NowTV Sky Sports Pass Watch the Golf live with NowTV. Sign up here for the Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 - or better yet - get the Monthly Pass in HD + 7 Day Free Trial of NowTV for £33 /month. Definitely better for your buck as a true Golf Fan. Powered by Golf Monthly About our deals

To keep up to date with everything in the world of golf check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.