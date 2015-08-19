Check out who the Golf Monthly tipster has picked to do well this week on the PGA Tour with these Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips

Wyndham Championship Golf Betting Tips

A week after the USPGA Championship the PGA Tour is back with a very important week as it is the last chance to qualify for the Fedex Cup play-offs that start next week.

To qualify for the play-offs you need to be in the top 125 of the Fedex Cup ranking at the end of the Wyndham Championship. The likes of Tiger Woods, Charl Schwartzel and Luke Donald are all in need of good results this week to qualify.

Last season the event was won by Colombian Camilo Villegas who shot a final round 63 to win the title.

This season Brandt Snedeker, who won the event in 2007, is favourite at 16/1 alongside the ever-impressive Hideki Matsuyama and Brooks Koepka.

As ever I will be advising you where to put your tenner this week. Check out my results so far this season at the bottom of this post.

Wyndham Championship golf betting tips advised bets

Justin Thomas £2.50 each way at 25/1 with Bet365 Two top 10s and a Top 20 in his last three starts and seven top 10s in total this season says to me that this guy will win sooner rather than later. Course should suit him.

Cameron Smith £1.50 Each way at 66/1 with Betway The Aussie is playing some solid golf with a 4th in the US Open and a T25 at the USPGA Championship. His attacking game should suit the course.

Boo Weekley £1 each way at 80/1 with Coral Two top 10 finishes in the last month from someone who can go on massive birdie blitzes. Shot a 65 at the USPGA on Saturday so hitting the ball well. At this price he is worth a punt.

Current GM Tipster stats for the 2015 season

European Tour: £37.50

PGA Tour: £-13.00

Total: £24.50