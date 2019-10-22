The PGA Tour are in Japan this week for a new tournament at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club





The PGA Tour is in Japan this week for a new tournament The ZOZO Championship being played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

Favourite this week is the winner of The CJ Cup last week – Justin Thomas (15/2).

There is a strong field in attendance with the likes of Rory McIlroy (8/1), Hideki Matsuyama (18/1) and Xander Schauffele (20/1) all well fancied.

There is also the welcome return of Tiger Woods who has been resting after a long season and having had a knee operation – he is around 30/1 this week.

The course is a traditional Japanese set-up with some holes having two greens – which may both come into play over the tournament – the course has five par 3s and ends with a par-5 and with a bit of rain about I think it will turn into a shootout.

The ZOZO Championship Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Jordan Spieth 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – After 8 weeks off he came back to finish 8th last week at The CJ Cup. Still working on his long game but is putting as well as he did during his Major-winning years.

Tommy Fleetwood 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has had seven top 10s this year but not had a victory. Has incredibly not missed a cut in all of his 24 events played in 2019. This week where iron play is going to be so important it could be time for Tommy to shine.

Matthew Fitzpatrick 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Like his English colleague Mr Fleetwood he has not won this year, but has had four runner-up finishes – three top 10s in his last six events. His iron play and talent with the flat stick should suit the course set-up in Japan.

Danny Lee 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – A second place last week at The CJ Cup shot him up 59 places and into the World’s top 100 again – it was the 3rd biggest result of his career – and therefore I am surprised to see him at this price.

