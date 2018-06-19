Expand Ian Poulter Responds After Shocking US Open Fan Behaviour

Travelers Championship Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Daniel Berger 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Was the 54-hole leader at Shinnecock Hills last week and has finished the last two seasons in this event in 5th and 2nd. Will feel he has unfinished business in this event and think this could be his time.

Xander Schauffele 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – He is getting better and better, 6th last week at the US Open and 2nd at the Players Championship, the world’s number 24 golfer was also 14th in this event last season. Like him at theses odds!

Beau Hossler 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of my favourite picks of the season has had nine consecutive made cuts, and actually played in this event last season where he finished 53rd. Didn’t have the mental battle of Shinnecock Hills to deal with last week so should be fresh.

Bill Haas 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – It is good to see Haas back competing after the horrendous car accident his was involved with earlier this year. He is also getting into form, with three made cuts in a row including a 36th at the US Open last week.

