Who is going to win the first event of the European Tour’s Final Series?

Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour’s Final Series and finale to the Race to Dubai 2019 starts with the Turkish Airlines Open at The Montgomerie Maxx Royal in Antalya in Turkey.

Justin Rose is the two-time defending champion, but this year’s event is played at a different course to the one that he was successful on.

Rose is the 15/2 favourite for the event while Patrick Reed (10/1) and Tyrrell Hatton (16/1) also well fancied to do well .

Turkish Airlines Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Haotong Li 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Finished 2nd in this event in 2016 and 2018 and has not had a victory so far this season. Shot 64 in the first round of the WGC HSBC Champions last week – so obviously striking it pretty well.

Danny Willett 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won the BMW PGA Championship a month ago and he finished 4th and 11th here when the event was last played at this course. Is currently 11th on the Race To Dubai ranking – so knows a couple of good weeks and he could win the lot!

Martin Kaymer 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – The German former number one has been showing the green shoots of recovery this year, he has risen 60 places back into the world’s top 120 and has a 5th and 21st in his last two starts. He finished 5th in this event last season and has some course knowledge.

Richie Ramsay 1 point each way at 90/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Scot has had three top 10s in his last four starts – he has played in this event on this course on a couple of occasions with a best of 18th. He is a good outside shout at these odds.

