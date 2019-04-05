Two UK Players In Contention At ANWA As World No.1 Leads Into Augusta

The final round takes place at Augusta National on Saturday

Two UK Players In Contention At ANWA As World No.1 Leads going Into Augusta

The opening two rounds of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur are now in the books and two UK players have made it through to the top 30 and the final round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Belfast’s Olivia Mehaffey and Berkhamsted’s Alice Hewson have each made the cut at one over, in T11th place and just six back of the lead with one round to go.

The first two days’ play was at Champions Gate and Alice Hewson posted the joint-best score of round two with a three-under-par 69, featuring five birdies on the back nine.

Hewson said ahead of playing in the final round at Augusta, “It will be amazing, driving down Magnolia Lane and putting yourself in the shoes of all of the amazing pros you watched on TV as a young girl – and we will be on TV this time as well.”

Fellow Brits Annabell Fuller and Lily May Humphreys missed the 36-hole cut.

Hewson and Mehaffey are each six back of World Number One amateur Jennifer Kupcho, who holds a slender one stroke advantage with 18 holes to play.

There was an 11-woman playoff for the final 10 spots, with Spain’s Ainhoa Olarra beating Italy’s Alessia Nobilio on the second playoff hole.

The ladies are playing a practice round at Augusta National today (Friday), including all competitors that missed the cut, before the final round on Saturday at Augusta National Golf Club.