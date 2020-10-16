Tyrrell Hatton's home club fully support hoodies on the course after he won at Wentworth wearing one

Tyrrell’s Home Club Harleyford – ‘Hatton Hoodies Are Welcome!’

Tyrrell Hatton‘s home club Harleyford has come out in support of hoodies after his superb victory at the BMW PGA Championship.

The Englishman won his fifth European Tour title at Wentworth, wearing a now-famous adidas hooded jumper.

Whilst one club in particular reminded its members that hoodies are not acceptable golfing attire, Hatton’s home club fully welcome them – the club’s captain has purchased one already!

“We are all so pleased that our very own Tyrrell Hatton has been performing so well recently, is now in the top 10 in the world and has won this fantastic competition so close to home,” Harleyford GC General Manager Jack Slade told Golf Monthly.

“He is also doing an incredible job bucking the trend on golf attire!

“Whilst controversial in other clubs we are firm believers that this is the much needed modern approach for modern golf!

“Harleyford is fully supportive of Hatton Hoodies! Bring on The Masters!”

Slade also said that the club have been inundated with enquiries regarding the new dress code.

Hatton is a four-time Club Champion at Harleyford and still holds the amateur course record of 65.

He shot 60 at Harleyford last summer, which was his best ever round at the club.

Each year the club hosts the Tyrrell Hatton Junior Masters, free of charge for competitors, which attracts over 100 junior golfers from around the country.

