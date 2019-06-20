Golfers at the Trafford Golf Centre in Manchester can play the iconic par-3 on the driving range

UK Driving Range Builds Replica TPC Sawgrass 17th

The island-green 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass is one of the world’s most famous golf holes, and golfers in the UK now have the chance to play it without travelling all the way to Florida.

That’s because Trafford Golf Centre in Manchester has built a replica of the par-3 on their own driving range.

It comes after a £20,000 investment, seeing the green built at the exact 137-yard distance away from the bays.

Director of Golf at Trafford Golf Centre, Pete Styles said: “We value the quality of practice at Trafford Golf Centre and we always strive to offer the best service, balls, mats and targets.

“Golf fans will have watched The Players Championship and seen the world’s best players dunk it in the water. With the addition of this Island Green replica, customers can try it out for themselves without the flight to America’s south coast.”

It’s not the first replica of the 17th green built in the UK, as Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has one of his own in his back garden.

The Welsh golf-mad footballer has the real thing in the middle of a lake, as well as replicas of the Postage Stamp at Royal Troon and and the 12th at Augusta.