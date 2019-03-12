Golf Monthly's special souvenir 148-page Ultimate Guide To The Masters is available now at all good newsagents

The Masters marks the start of the golfing season, with the perfectly manicured fairways and blooming azaleas of Augusta National capturing the imagination of golf fans around the world. To celebrate this year’s tournament, Golf Monthly has produced a 148-page Ultimate Guide to Augusta, which will hopefully set your pulse racing as we approach the most anticipated event of the season.

Our dedicated section on Augusta National will tell you everything you need to know about The Masters’ host venue. Identify the holes and landmarks you hear discussed so often on television with our overhead illustration, before two-time Masters Champion Bernhard Langer’s hole-by-hole guide of the course. You’ll also find out more about Augusta’s designer, Dr Alister MacKenzie, Amen Corner, why the pin positions are so significant and what you can’t do at Augusta.

The history of Augusta and The Masters makes for fascinating reading. We reveal how the tournament almost folded on its way to becoming a Major, followed by a look at some rare photos from the early days at Augusta. In this section, there are also features on why the caddies wear white, the Par 3 Contest, the Champions Dinner and more.

The quality of the course and the history of the event certainly contribute to its prestige, but the players generate most of the excitement. In our comprehensive section on the greats of The Masters, both past and present, we look at the unstoppable rise of European golfers in the ‘80s and ‘90s and discuss whether Tiger is primed to win his 15th Major and fifth Masters this year. We have exclusive interviews with Nick Faldo, Jose Maria Olazabal and Lee Westwood, a recap of Patrick Reed’s victory last year and more.

In our final section, we recount some of the best Masters moments over the years, with our writers picking their ten favourite tournaments and 12 favourite shots from a long list of candidates. Finally, test your knowledge with our special quiz.

This special souvenir magazine is available at all good newsagents costing £6.99. It can also be downloaded via the Golf Monthly app (Search for Golf Monthly in your app store then click top right hand arrow and select “All Issues” ).