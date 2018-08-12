What happens if there's a tie at the top after 72 holes?

What Is The USPGA Championship Playoff Format

The 2018 USPGA Championship is set for a thrilling climax and is coming down to Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott and Tiger Woods.

But what happens if there is a tie after 72 holes?

What Is The USPGA Championship Playoff Format

All fours majors have different playoff formats and the USPGA Championship features a three-hole aggregate playoff.

That will take place over the par-3 16th, par-5 17th and par-4 18th at Bellerive.

If more holes are needed, the sudden-death holes would be 10, 16, 17 and 18.

The Masters features a sudden-death playoff, the US Open has a two-hole aggregate playoff whilst the Open is a four-hole aggregate.

The last time there was a playoff in the USPGA Championship was in 2011 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner to win the Wanamaker Trophy in his first major start.

Golf Monthly Instruction

There was also a playoff at the 2010 USPGA Championship at Whistling Straits where Martin Kaymer beat Bubba Watson.