This week we look ahead to the USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black

USPGA Championship Preview Podcast

In this week’s Clubhouse Podcast, Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath to look back on the British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson and preview the USPGA Championship.

We reveal our tips for the week, discuss the course and much more, plus stay tuned until the end for our USPGA quiz.

Listen below –

Golf Monthly Instruction

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on itunes here

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast on acast here

Trending On Golf Monthly

Listen to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse on Spotify here