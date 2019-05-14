USPGA Championship Preview Podcast

Elliott Heath

This week we look ahead to the USPGA Championship at Bethpage Black



In this week’s Clubhouse Podcast, Tom Clarke is joined by Elliott Heath to look back on the British Masters and AT&T Byron Nelson and preview the USPGA Championship.

We reveal our tips for the week, discuss the course and much more, plus stay tuned until the end for our USPGA quiz.



