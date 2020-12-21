Wales Golf says it is difficult to understand the rationale for preventing people from playing the sport

Wales Golf Asks First Minister For Courses To Re-Open

It was a hectic weekend in the UK with new Tier 4 restrictions brought in across London, parts of the south of England and Wales.

Initially it was feared that England’s courses in those areas would close, and Wales Golf were quick to announce that its golf facilities would be shutting.

However, England’s courses and driving ranges are staying open in Tier 4 regions, with new restrictions put in place, but Welsh clubs and golfers are suffering with facilities remaining closed.

That’s why Wales Golf has written to the country’s First Minister requesting that courses re-open during these turbulent times.

With England’s courses open and the well-known mental and physical benefits the game offers, it does seem unfair on Welsh golfers and clubs.

“In light of the clear benefits that golf offers to approximately 100,000 players across Wales, and the damage to golf clubs across the country that will be caused by a further period of closure, it appears counter-productive to require that golf courses close under the recently introduced Welsh Government level 4 restrictions,” Wales Golf Chief Executive Richard Dixon wrote.

“It is notable that both the UK and Scottish governments, recognising the benefits described above, will allow golf courses to remain open under their own tier 4 restrictions.

“We understand and fully support the decision to allow people to exercise in large outdoor spaces such as parks.

“It is difficult, though, to understand the rationale for preventing people from playing the sport of golf through which participants also gain the benefits of exercise in large outdoor areas, with risks further reduced through the detailed Covid protocols which are already in place.

“In summary, golf is an outdoor sport and has established Covid secure practices in place.

“As such it is ideally placed to be played safely under lockdown restrictions to the benefit of thousands of people across the country.

“Wales Golf and the clubs that it represents are more than willing to continue to work with you to facilitate the re-opening of golf courses at the earliest possible opportunity.

“We hope that you will give this matter your urgent consideration.”

