All golf courses and facilities in Wales will close for over two weeks this Friday at 6pm

Wales Golf Courses To Close On Friday – Circuit Breaker Lockdown

Golf courses in Wales will close for 16 full days after Friday evening after the country’s First Minister announced a circuit-breaker lockdown.

All facilities will shut from this Friday 23rd October at 6pm and will not open up again until Monday 9th November.

The circuit-breaker lockdown will apply to everyone living in Wales and will supersede all local restrictions currently in place.

It applies to golf courses, ranges, pro shops, bars and restaurants, with the entire country going into a shorter but similar lockdown as seen earlier this year.

The Welsh Government has stated that ‘Golf and tennis clubs will be required to close during the period of the lockdown.’

Golf Monthly Instruction

The clear stay at home message means that all non-essential retail and leisure are to close during this lockdown period.

‘Your exercise should start and finish from your home and you should exercise alone or with a member of your household.’

Related: England golf clubs receive £2.55m from R&A – Was your club one of them?

Wales is the first of the four home nations to go back into lockdown and will see courses close for the first time since May, when they re-opened after seven weeks of closure.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram