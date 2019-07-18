Rory's dream of winning the Claret Jug at Portrush this week turned into a nightmare after just one swing

Was This Open Too Big For Rory?

‘I’ve always felt I’ve played my best golf when I’ve been totally relaxed and loose,’ said Rory McIlroy on the eve of a tournament he has been building towards since it was first announced the Open would be returning to Royal Portrush after a wait of 68 years.

Sadly, the only thing loose on the 1st tee was McIlroy’s opening shot. His ball flew left and finished out of bounds. More mistakes followed and the end result was a calamitous quadruple-bogey eight, which stunned the huge galleries into silence.

McIlroy had been trying — and failing — to convince everyone that this Open did not feel so different from any other. Then, with his very first blow, he succeeded in puncturing the balloon of expectation that had been rising steadily above the Dunluce links.

The glaring error on the 1st was compounded when he failed to make birdie on the gettable par-5 2nd and then went through the back of the 3rd on his way to a bogey.

Five over par after three holes was the stuff of nightmares — not least when many in the field were getting into red figures on the opening stretch of holes.

On the short par-4 5th, which had been yielding plenty of birdies early on, McIlroy was again wild off the tee, and was perhaps fortunate to find his ball in the cabbage behind a scoreboard.

Birdies on the 7th and 9th gave his army of fans something to cheer about, but it was impossible not to feel like here was another example, and a particularly painful one, of McIlroy reversing out of contention in a major.

A four-putt, double-bogey five on the par-3 16th hole and a triple bogey seven on 18 dispelled any doubts. After signing for a 79, his worst round of an Open since his opening 79 on the way to missing the cut at Muirfield in 2013, McIlroy conceded that his chances of victory had gone.

Is there any way back? ‘There’s definitely a way back to Florida,’ he said with a rueful smile.

McIlroy had played the first and last holes of his round in a combined seven over par, buckling under the weight of expectation rather than being inspired by it, as others seemed to be.

