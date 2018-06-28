Shawn Stefani took a drop out of a hazard on the PGA Tour near to a headless snake
WATCH: Pro Takes Drop Near Headless Snake
We saw some cool footage from the PGA Tour today as a headless snake wriggled about in the rough as Shawn Stefani took a drop.
Stefani hit his ball in the hazard and then dropped back away from the snake.
Watch the video below:
The footage is from round one of the Quicken Loans National, taking place at TPC Potomac in Washington DC.
The commentator jokingly said, “That’s how some people feel about Washington… Snakes, everywhere.”
