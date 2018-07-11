Woods gave a demonstration on how to perform his famous club twirl

WATCH: Tiger Woods Shows How To Club Twirl

Tiger Woods is famed for many things and one of his trademarks is the club twirl which we’ve seen him do so many times down the years after epic shots.

The 14-time major winner tends to throw in a club twirl after a good shot and it gets fans excited, especially these days as it takes us back to when he was in his prime.

Woods was on the range with Justin Thomas and US sports broadcaster Ahmad Rashad who asked them both how to ‘spin’ the club.

They made for brilliant videos.

Watch the videos below:

A post shared by Ahmad Rashad (@the_ahmad_rashad) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:14am PDT

He earlier asked former world number one Justin Thomas how to ‘spin’ the club and got quite excited himself after seeing JT’s demonstration, saying “That’s the s*** right there.”

Watch Justin Thomas spins the club:

SPINNING!! A post shared by Ahmad Rashad (@the_ahmad_rashad) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:12am PDT

Both Woods and Thomas will tee it up at Carnoustie next week in the 147th Open Championship.