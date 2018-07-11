WATCH: Tiger Woods Shows How To Club Twirl

Elliott Heath

Woods gave a demonstration on how to perform his famous club twirl

Tiger Woods Shows How To Club Twirl
WATCH: Tiger Woods Shows How To Club Twirl

Tiger Woods is famed for many things and one of his trademarks is the club twirl which we’ve seen him do so many times down the years after epic shots.

The 14-time major winner tends to throw in a club twirl after a good shot and it gets fans excited, especially these days as it takes us back to when he was in his prime.

A classic Woods club twirl at the 2009 Presidents Cup

Woods was on the range with Justin Thomas and US sports broadcaster Ahmad Rashad who asked them both how to ‘spin’ the club.

They made for brilliant videos.

Watch the videos below:

He earlier asked former world number one Justin Thomas how to ‘spin’ the club and got quite excited himself after seeing JT’s demonstration, saying “That’s the s*** right there.”

Watch Justin Thomas spins the club:

SPINNING!!

Both Woods and Thomas will tee it up at Carnoustie next week in the 147th Open Championship.

