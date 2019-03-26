The second WGC event of the year is here, with Bubba Watson defending in Austin, Texas
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Golf Betting Tips 2019
The second World Golf Challenge event of the season is the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play being played at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
Last season Bubba Watson came dramatically back into form to claim victory with a crushing 7&6 victory over Kevin Kisner in the final – Watson is 28/1 to win again this year.
Favourite for this week is Rory McIlroy (8/1) – who also won here back in 2015 – the Northern Irishman can go back to World Number One if he wins and other results go his way.
Also well fancied is Dustin Johnson who won in 2017 and is 11/1 to win this week.
WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Jason Day 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2016 champion has been looking in good form with three top 10s in his last five starts (did miss the cut last week). Always a danger in matchplay due to his incredible putting. In a group with Mickelson, Stenson and Furyk – so three big names to deal with.
Bubba Watson 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The defending champ is decent odds for someone who also finished 4th last week. Last year he blew all his opponents away and his game really suits the Austin Country Club course. Paired with Spieth, Horschel and Na – expect him to beat them.
Matt Kuchar 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won twice already this season and a former winner of this event. He has had two top 10 finishes in this event since it moved to Austin. With Rahm, Holmes and Kim in a tricky but winnable group.
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – A matchplay master – the man from Thailand is so dangerous in matchplay events. Has won the Paul Lawrie Match Play and the ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth events in recent years. Dechambeau, Leishman and Knox are in his group, may be underestimated.
