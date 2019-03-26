The second WGC event of the year is here, with Bubba Watson defending in Austin, Texas

WGC Dell Technologies Match Play Golf Betting Tips 2019

The second World Golf Challenge event of the season is the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play being played at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

Last season Bubba Watson came dramatically back into form to claim victory with a crushing 7&6 victory over Kevin Kisner in the final – Watson is 28/1 to win again this year.

Favourite for this week is Rory McIlroy (8/1) – who also won here back in 2015 – the Northern Irishman can go back to World Number One if he wins and other results go his way.

Also well fancied is Dustin Johnson who won in 2017 and is 11/1 to win this week.

