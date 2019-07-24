Expand Lee Westwood Qualifies For 2020 Masters

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Rory McIlroy 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – Off the back of his emotional missed cut last week he is going to be feeling much fresher this time out. His game is still in a good place and he has already won two big events this year – definitely has a third in him.

Patrick Reed 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had his best ever Open finish last week with a 10th – that’s two top 10s in his last three starts. Feel he is finding his feet again after a post Masters win lull.

Billy Horschel 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Loves this course, with four top 10s since 2012. Has been playing solid enough golf this year with two top 10s and only two missed cuts.

Chez Reavie 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Looks a little long, although has had two missed cuts since his win at the Travelers Championship. He is one of the straightest on tour and this should leave him in a good position this week.

Matthew Fitzptarick 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Looking for another player who hits fairways and greens, and Fitzpatrick certainly does this. Hs last five starts he has had four top 20s including a runner –up. Looks a little long at this price.

