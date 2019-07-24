Who can get their season back on track after The Open
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019
Hot on the heels of a superb Open at Royal Portrush there is no rest for the best players in the world as they tee it up at a new World Golf Championship event the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational being played at an old favourite TPC Southwind.
This event replaces the WGC Bridgestone Invitational that was won by Justin Thomas last season.
The Fed Ex St Jude Classic of 2018 was won by Dustin Johnson over the same TPC Southwind course – he is joint favourite for the event this year with Brooks Koepka.
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Rory McIlroy 10 points to win at 10/1 with Sportnation.bet – Off the back of his emotional missed cut last week he is going to be feeling much fresher this time out. His game is still in a good place and he has already won two big events this year – definitely has a third in him.
Patrick Reed 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had his best ever Open finish last week with a 10th – that’s two top 10s in his last three starts. Feel he is finding his feet again after a post Masters win lull.
Billy Horschel 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Loves this course, with four top 10s since 2012. Has been playing solid enough golf this year with two top 10s and only two missed cuts.
Chez Reavie 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Looks a little long, although has had two missed cuts since his win at the Travelers Championship. He is one of the straightest on tour and this should leave him in a good position this week.
Matthew Fitzptarick 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Looking for another player who hits fairways and greens, and Fitzpatrick certainly does this. Hs last five starts he has had four top 20s including a runner –up. Looks a little long at this price.
