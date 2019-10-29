The final World Golf Championship event of the year takes place in China this week

WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips 2019

The final World Golf Championship event of the year takes place this week with the WGC HSBC Champions being played at Sheshan Golf Club in China.

Last year an impressive Xander Schauffele took the victory and the young American is in attendance again this week – he is 14/1 to defend his title.

Favourites for the event are Rory McIlroy (11/2) and Hideki Matsuyama (11/1), but there are plenty of big names in attendance this week.

WGC HSBC Champions Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Hideki Matsuyama 10 points to win at 11/1 with Sportnation.bet – The man from Japan won here in 2016 – he is also in fantastic form with three top 3s in the last 6 weeks. Think these odds are even a little long.

Tommy Fleetwood 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – An outrageous 18 top-25 finishes this year he is one of the most consistent players on Tour. Has had four top-25 finishes here in the past five appearances. He is due a victory!

Sergio Garcia 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard won here in 2008 and won a pro golf event just four events ago. His odds look far too long to ignore.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African has had a wonderful season with six top 10s including the biggest victory of his career. His 3rd place finish at Wentworth shows he can do it on the big stage.

Jazz Janewattananond 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Thai player is having a very strong season and still leads the Asian Order of Merit – worth a punt at these odds.

