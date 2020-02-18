The first WGC event of the season is here with the WGC Mexico Championship being played at Club de Golf Chapultepec

WGC Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020

The first WGC event of the season is here with the WGC Mexico Championship being played at Club de Golf Chapultepec near Mexico City.

This year there are a few big names missing the event – but there is still a very strong field in attendance including defending champion Dustin Johnson (6/1), world number one Rory McIlroy (5/1) and world number three Jon Rahm (10/1).

The GM Tipster had his second winner of the year last week when he tipped Adam Scott to win The Genesis Invitational – check out his profit so far this season at the golf betting tips homepage.

WGC Mexico Championship Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Justin Thomas 10 points to win at 10/1 – A first and a third place finish this year has been sandwiched between two missed cuts. He has a fantastic record in Mexico with three top 10s including losing to Mickelson in a play-off. His time to shine again.

Louis Oosthuizen 2 points each way at 40/1 – In his last seven starts he has five top 6 finishes – he is one of the form players of the world up to 14th in the rankings – feel he is far too long at this price.

Abraham Ancer 2 points each way at 50/1 – Playing as well as he has ever done – not missed a cut since July and has two top tens this year already including a 2nd at The American Expess. Will of course have huge support from the Mexico City crowd.

Rafa Cabrera Bello 1 point each way at 80/1 – The Spaniard finished 19th here last year after a first round 76 – following that up with three rounds in the 60s. Of course has issues with getting over the line and winning but is a good each way shout at these odds.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1 point each way at 100/1 – The impressive South African actually won last week on the Sunshine Tour – his debut in this event but a very good price considering his form.

Ryo Ishikawa 1 point each way at 300/1 – Once the poster boy of Asian golf he had so much pressure heaped on him he was never going to properly perform. But now much older and wiser he won three times last year and is now back in the World’s Top 100 again and I have a feeling he is ready to now play his best golf.

