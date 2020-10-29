The pandemic has badly affected peoples' health and almost every industry this year, including golf...

What Golf Experience Have You Missed Out On Due To Covid-19?

Covid-19 has scuppered the plans of lots of golfers this year, with courses closed for significant periods of time, borders closed and professional golf going behind closed doors.

A lot of golfers have missed out on a lot of golf in 2020, from regular social rounds to bucket list experiences and holidays.

For me, I missed out on the chance to play the Old Course at St Andrews for the first time.

We had a trip planned back in April to play the world famous links as well as the stunning Dumbarnie Golf Links before it had even opened.

I was getting nervous about my first tee shot in front of the R&A Clubhouse and imagining posing on the Swilcan Bridge, although it all came crashing down due to Covid.

Having never been to St Andrews I was also equally excited about staying in the town and sampling the local pubs the night before teeing off on the Old.

Still, there’s always next year?

I also missed out on attending The Open at Royal St George’s and the BMW PGA Championship, which was the first time I’ve missed the event in a decade.

It seems our audience has also missed out on an awful lot of great golf too, from bucket list rounds to holidays and watching professional tournaments.

We asked the question and here’s what you told us:

What Golf Experience Have You Missed Out On Due To Covid-19?

Let’s hope everyone can re-book for 2021 and next year can be a success on all fronts.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram