It has been tough to keep up with what has been going on in the world of golf recently - we have the full schedule

What Golf Tournaments Are On This Week?

With golf tournaments being postponed, rescheduled and simply cancelled on both sides of the Atlantic it has been very tough to keep up to date on when golf tournaments are now scheduled to be played.

But the good news is that there is a full schedule of events including three Majors (The Open has been cancelled) and the Ryder Cup still in place.

Take a look below at the latest schedule of events on the PGA Tour and European Tour.

MAY

Sunday 24th May

Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson The Match 2

Related: How To Watch Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson The Match 2

Then we have a few weeks gap until the return of the PGA Tour – where four events are scheduled to be played behind closed doors.

JUNE

June 11-14

PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge

June 18-21

PGA Tour RBC Heritage

June 25-28

PGA Tour Travelers Championship

JULY

July 2 -5

PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic

July 9-12

PGA Tour John Deere Classic

The PGA Tour are planning on the John Deere Classic to be the first event with fans back watching the event at the course.

July 16-19

PGA Tour The Memorial Tournament

July 23-26

PGA Tour 3M Open

AUGUST

July 30 – Aug 2

Suddenly a very busy week of golf with three tournaments scheduled. Including potentially the return of the European Tour.

WGC FedEx St Jude Classic

PGA Tour Barracuda Championship

European Tour British Masters

August 6-9

A busy week is quickly followed by the first Major of the year.

Major USPGA Championship

August 13-16

PGA Tour Wyndham Championship

August 19-23

PGA Tour The Northern Trust

August 27-30

PGA Tour BMW Championship

European Tour European Masters

SEPTEMBER

September 3-7

The final weekend of the 2020 PGA Tour Season – note the PGA Tour event finishes on Monday for Labor Day

European Tour European Open

PGA Tour Tour Championship

September 10-13

Golf Monthly Instruction

PGA Tour Safeway Open

European Tour BMW PGA Championship

September 17-21

The second Major of the year is due to take place in New York.

Major US Open

European Tour KLM Open

September 24-27

The one we have all been waiting for the biggest team tournament in golf.

Ryder Cup

PGA Tour Corales Championship

OCTOBER

October 1-4

PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship

European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

October 8-11

PGA Tour Shriners Hospital Open

European Tour Italian Open

October 15-18

PGA Tour The CJ Cup

European Tour Open de Espana

October 22-25

PGA Tour ZOZO Championship

European Tour Portugal Masters

NOVEMBER

October 29-November 1

WGC HSBC Champions

PGA Tour Bermuda Championship

November 5-8

PGA Tour Houston Open

European Tour Turkish Airlines Open

November 12-15

Finally the moment we have been waiting 19 long months for a return to Augusta!

Major US Masters

European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge

November 19-22

PGA Tour The RSM Classic

European Tour DP World Tour Championship

DECEMBER

December 3-6

PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic

PGA Tour Hero World Challenge

December 11-14

PGA Tour QBE Shootout

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

With everything that is happening around the world at the moment this schedule is very likely to be altered with tournaments changing dates, being postponed and even new ones likely to be added.

To keep up to date with everything going on in the world of golf do check out the Golf Monthly social media channels.