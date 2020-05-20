It has been tough to keep up with what has been going on in the world of golf recently - we have the full schedule
What Golf Tournaments Are On This Week?
With golf tournaments being postponed, rescheduled and simply cancelled on both sides of the Atlantic it has been very tough to keep up to date on when golf tournaments are now scheduled to be played.
But the good news is that there is a full schedule of events including three Majors (The Open has been cancelled) and the Ryder Cup still in place.
Take a look below at the latest schedule of events on the PGA Tour and European Tour.
MAY
Sunday 24th May
Tiger Woods v Phil Mickelson The Match 2
Then we have a few weeks gap until the return of the PGA Tour – where four events are scheduled to be played behind closed doors.
JUNE
June 11-14
PGA Tour Charles Schwab Challenge
June 18-21
PGA Tour RBC Heritage
June 25-28
PGA Tour Travelers Championship
JULY
July 2 -5
PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 9-12
PGA Tour John Deere Classic
The PGA Tour are planning on the John Deere Classic to be the first event with fans back watching the event at the course.
July 16-19
PGA Tour The Memorial Tournament
July 23-26
PGA Tour 3M Open
AUGUST
July 30 – Aug 2
Suddenly a very busy week of golf with three tournaments scheduled. Including potentially the return of the European Tour.
WGC FedEx St Jude Classic
PGA Tour Barracuda Championship
European Tour British Masters
August 6-9
A busy week is quickly followed by the first Major of the year.
Major USPGA Championship
August 13-16
PGA Tour Wyndham Championship
August 19-23
PGA Tour The Northern Trust
August 27-30
PGA Tour BMW Championship
European Tour European Masters
SEPTEMBER
September 3-7
The final weekend of the 2020 PGA Tour Season – note the PGA Tour event finishes on Monday for Labor Day
European Tour European Open
PGA Tour Tour Championship
September 10-13
PGA Tour Safeway Open
European Tour BMW PGA Championship
September 17-21
The second Major of the year is due to take place in New York.
Major US Open
European Tour KLM Open
September 24-27
The one we have all been waiting for the biggest team tournament in golf.
PGA Tour Corales Championship
OCTOBER
October 1-4
PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship
European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
October 8-11
PGA Tour Shriners Hospital Open
European Tour Italian Open
October 15-18
PGA Tour The CJ Cup
European Tour Open de Espana
October 22-25
PGA Tour ZOZO Championship
European Tour Portugal Masters
NOVEMBER
October 29-November 1
WGC HSBC Champions
PGA Tour Bermuda Championship
November 5-8
PGA Tour Houston Open
European Tour Turkish Airlines Open
November 12-15
Finally the moment we have been waiting 19 long months for a return to Augusta!
Major US Masters
European Tour Nedbank Golf Challenge
November 19-22
PGA Tour The RSM Classic
European Tour DP World Tour Championship
DECEMBER
December 3-6
PGA Tour Mayakoba Golf Classic
PGA Tour Hero World Challenge
December 11-14
PGA Tour QBE Shootout
With everything that is happening around the world at the moment this schedule is very likely to be altered with tournaments changing dates, being postponed and even new ones likely to be added.
