Golf courses in the UK have now been closed for six weeks, but are they on the verge of re-opening?

When Will Golf Courses In The UK Re-Open?

Golf courses in the UK have been closed for six weeks due to the Coronavirus lockdown but there is some hope that they may be re-opening fairly soon.

The government is due to review the current lockdown measures on Thursday and there will be an announcement on Sunday regarding what comes next.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson today said in parliament, “We want, if we possibly can, to get going with some of these measures on Monday.”

Measures that could come in on Monday may be allowing more outdoor activities and allowing people to return to work if they can do so safely.

So, does that mean golf courses will re-open on Monday 11th May? It’s certainly possible.

Most of the USA’s golf courses are currently open and many of Europe’s are also now open too.

The Republic of Ireland’s courses are due to re-open for members living within 5km on the 18th May.

There is certainly growing hope that golf may be played fairly soon, the chairman of the UK Parliament’s All-Party Group for Golf last week said that golf “can, and should, return quickly” after all.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The British and International Greenkeepers Assocation (BIGGA), which has been liaising with golf’s stakeholders throughout the lockdown, says it is planning for two different eventualities.

One of them is that golf courses “may receive permission to open at very short notice, perhaps even overnight.”

Another is that courses will be given one or two weeks notice to re-open.

The Prime Minister’s announcement this coming Sunday 10th May could give us an answer as to when golf can be played in the UK.

Whilst he won’t mention golf, he may mention outdoor activities and that is when the likes of the R&A and the home golfing unions will begin planning their strategies.

Related: R&A reveals how golf will be played post-lockdown

When do you think golf courses in the UK will re-open? Let us know on social media

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram