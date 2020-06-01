Villanelle travelled up to Aberdeen for an assassination on a golf course, but the course used for filming is actually in Surrey

Which Golf Course Appeared In Killing Eve?

Russian Assassin Villanelle conducted one of her killings on a golf course in the latest series of the BBC’s popular drama Killing Eve, but which course was it?

Villanelle was travelling up to Aberdeen for the assassination in season 3 episode 7, but some eagled-eyed viewers, especially golfers, may have noticed that the golf course wasn’t actually in Aberdeen, or even Scotland.

The course featured was Camberley Heath in Surrey, where filming took place back in January.

Lead actress Jodie Cromer was spotted with the crew earlier this year at the beautiful Harry Colt heathland course.

These pictures below posted on Twitter in January show the cast and crew standing on the lovely downhill par-3 8th hole:

Crew were also spotted at Pine Ridge Golf Club in Camberley too, however the image on Twitter clearly shows Camberley Heath.

The club’s general manager also confirmed to Get Surrey in January that filming had been taking place there.

Camberley Heath dates back to 1913 and was designed by legendary architect Harry Colt, who also designed both courses at Sunningdale, Wentworth’s West Course, Royal Portrush’s Dunluce Course, Swinley Forest and St George’s Hill to name a few.

It features in Golf Monthly’s Next 100, which are the courses ranked 101st-200th in the UK and Ireland.

