British golf fans may just be getting used to the charismatic American, but regular viewers of the PGA Tour will know he’s very much underrated – and not shy in offering his opinion.

In February last year, he was critical of Tiger Woods, saying on a radio show: “He knows he can’t beat anybody,” he said, when an injured Woods wasn’t competing. “He’s got this new corporation he started so he has to keep his name relevant to keep the corporation going.

“So he’s going to show up to a few events, he’s going to try to play…he’s going to show the Monster bag, he’s going to show the TaylorMade driver, he’s gonna get on TV. He’s got the Nike clothes, he’s gotta keep that stuff relevant.”

Perez later cleared the air with Woods, but he remains someone who’s always willing to offer his opinions.

Just this week, he was quick to take a shot at the USGA following the way it set up Shinnecock Hills for the US Open last month, which made the course more brutal than ever.

“They [The R&A] do it right, not like the USGA,” he said, when analysing Carnoustie. “They’ve got the opposite [philosophy] here. I told them, you guys have it right, let the course get baked, but you’ve got the greens receptive.

“They’re not going to run and be out of control. They could have easily had the greens just like the fairway, but they didn’t. The course is just set up perfect.”

Those “perfect” conditions have enabled Perez to force his way in to contention, and he’s looking to beat a best Major finish of tied sixth, which came at the PGA Championship in 2005.

Should he succeed, he’s not the kind of man to let anyone forget about it.