Dan Davies writes from Royal Portrush after Shane Lowry's maiden Major win

Why Shane Lowry Wasn’t The Only Winner At Portrush This Week

Shane Lowry happily admitted he’d been ‘shaking’ on the first tee all week, not that you would have been able to tell from the way he played. ‘I was so nervous, so scared,’ said the Open champion after accepting the famous trophy. He confessed that he’d struggled to perform in front of a home crowd in the past, but not this week. And this was most definitely a ‘home’ victory.

Darren Clarke described being unprepared for how he’d felt as he stepped up to strike the first shot of the tournament, while Graeme McDowell said there had been tears in his eyes when he’d played his. Rory McIlroy insisted the Open wasn’t about him — and it really wasn’t, although it did leave him him teary-eyed when his heroic bid to make up for his first day meltdown came up one shot short.

The Open’s return to Northern Ireland after a wait of 68 years has been a resounding success. ‘Sport has an unbelievable ability to bring people together,’ said McIlroy the day before the tournament began. ‘We all know that this country sometimes needs that.’

When asked about what this Open’s legacy might be, McIlroy had instinctively looked beyond golf. ‘The biggest impact this tournament has outside of sport, outside of everything else, is the fact that people are coming here to enjoy it and have a good time and sort of forget everything else that sort of goes on.’

It was about ‘how far our country has come, how far it’s moving forward’, said Clarke, who has been a leading figure in the campaign to bring the event back to Royal Portrush for the first time since 1951.

‘The economic benefits of what this tournament is going to bring, not just this week, but the legacy going forward, what it is going to bring to the country…’ Clarke’s words tailed off and he smiled, just as he had been doing all the way round the course on Thursday as the cheers rang in his ears.

‘Go back and take a look at some of the pictures 20 years ago,’ he said. ‘We wouldn’t be standing having this conversation. And you’d go down the street, maybe not here, but you’d see police everywhere, you’d see Army everywhere. You don’t see that anymore. We’re very proud of our country.’

After finishing his round on Saturday, McDowell had more to say. ‘Without getting into politics or religion, because that’s not a good thing to get into around here, it’s symbolic — it’s a shift. It’s a move on. It’s a step from our past. It shows how many hurdles we’ve overcome, how far we’ve come as an island, really.

‘It’s history and everything that’s gone on,’ he continued, ‘but it’s more about the present and really where Ireland can go, north and south. And hopefully we’re one place in the future.’ Politicians from both sides in Northern Ireland visited Royal Portrush to experience an atmosphere that suggested anything might indeed be possible when the current of goodwill flows as strongly as it did here.

And it’s not as if it hasn’t flowed before. Arlene Foster of the Democratic Unionist Party, who at the time was the Northern Ireland Executive’s Minister for Enterprise and Investment, and Sinn Fein’s Martin McGuiness, who was its Deputy First Minister, were both quick to recognise the potential long-term benefits of the plan hatched at Royal Portrush by Wilma Erskine, the club’s dynamic and long-serving secretary, and supported by prominent members such as John Bamber and Philip Tweedie.

Peter Dawson, who was the Chief Executive of the R&A at the time, was initially sceptical about whether the Open could return. The commitment of Northern Ireland’s political leaders was a factor in changing his mind, as was the positive feedback Dawson received about how the club and the course coped with hosting 2012 Irish Open — the first time the tournament had come to the province since 1947.

The R&A’s ‘secret shoppers’, as Erskine describes them, liked what they saw, and Dawson was sufficiently impressed for the talks to become more serious. When the club agreed to change the course with the addition of two new holes, and to build a tunnel to ease the flow of spectators and players around the links, a possibility was transformed into an inevitable, which duly became a reality.

