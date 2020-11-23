It looks like golf courses will be back open on 3rd December after lockdown has ended in England

Will Golf Courses In England Open Soon?

England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson says that real momentum is gathering for golf courses to re-open in England at the earliest opportunity.

It is looking likely that courses will be re-opening in early December when the nationwide lockdown ends.

Gyms are set to re-open and it is thought that grassroots sport will also be allowed to get back up-and-running as well.

“The amazing groundswell of support for golf courses to re-open in England at the earliest opportunity continues to grow and gather real momentum,” England Golf CEO Jeremy Tomlinson said.

“It is my fervent wish that it continues in this vein in the coming days and brings about a return to play.”

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden told BBC Sport last week that he is hopeful and confident that grassroots sport will come back.

“I am pretty hopeful and confident as we go back into the tier system. It’s top of the list for us to get it back from 2nd December. I know how valuable it is,” he told the BBC.

It also looks likely that clubhouses will be able to re-open, as it has been reported pubs will be operating in a similar way to the tier system before lockdown.

However, the tier system could mean that some clubhouses will remain closed and some courses may also remain closed too – we will know more when we hear from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is also worth noting that reports say the tier system will also be tougher in December when lockdown ends.

Non-essential shops are also set to re-open so that should be good news for pro shops and golf retailers as well.

It remains to be seen whether fourballs will be allowed and we will know more details when the Prime Minister sets out his plans for how many people can mix outdoors.

Boris Johnson is speaking at 3.30pm on Monday afternoon and ministers will then vote on the proposals later this week.

