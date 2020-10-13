Wilson Staff Golf Club Amazon Prime Day Deals UK: Huge Savings

There are some outstanding deals out there to be had on Wilson and Wilson Staff golf equipment.

Wilson Staff Golf Club Amazon Prime Day Deals UK

We are halfway through Prime Day, but the deals keep coming – and below are the best deal for golf clubs we have seen so far.

You’ll need an Amazon Prime membership to take advantage of some of the best deals of the year, including the Wilson ones below, but if you don’t want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Many brands have flash sales and deals on golf equipment across the two days such as the Wilson and Wilson Staff deals below which could totally rejuvenate your golf bag.

Wilson Staff Mode Utility Iron £169 £112.99

A club Gary Woodland used to win the 2019 US Open, we loved this utility during testing. In terms of looks, overall performance and feel we really enjoyed using this Wilson Staff utility and coming in at under £120 on Amazon Prime Day, it provides excellent value for golfers seeking a versatile, iron-like club to sit in-between their fairway wood and longest iron.

Wilson Launch Pad Irons (5-PW) £479 £359.25

The Launch Pad irons have been specifically designed to help you get the ball into the air easier thanks to the ultra-wide sole and lightweight construction. We found that to be the case in our tests as the club helped launch the ball higher, further and the heads also helped keep direction stable too. These are definitely a model to consider if you need help getting the ball airborne.

Wilson Staff Golf Bag £135 £103.91

Get more than £30 off on this Wilson Staff golf bag, with nine iron compartments, four protected partitions and ample storage space, this bag can cater for all for your golfing needs. Additionally it repels water and comes with a rain cover too.

Wilson Staff D7 Women’s Irons (7-SW) £429 £307.47

The D7 is an impressive, user-friendly distance iron that will save golfers considerable cash compared to the more premium brands with seemingly little sacrifice in performance. In this deal you can save over £100 on a set of Ladies D7 irons that go from seven-iron down to sand-wedge.

Wilson Staff D7 Fairway Wood £149 £117.99

Get this quality D7 fairway wood for less than £120 on Amazon Prime Day. Kevlar and a Stainless steel face combine to create a wood that can deliver huge distance and given the overall performance we had with it, getting it for less then £120 is an absolute bargain.

Wilson Staff Model Wedge £109 £76.99

A wedge you probably would have seen out on Tour, it is incredible that you can get something Tour validated for less then £80 thanks to the Prime Day deal above. This model has been designed to create spin thanks to the steel design, which could help you around the greens.

Wilson Launch Pad Fairway Wood £149 £119.20

Get 20% on this Launch Pad fairway wood which has been designed to help those players who struggle with strike and in terms of slice. This help takes the form of a draw-bias and a high-strength Carpenter Custom 455 Face to give explosive power off the face.

Wilson Staff Pro Staff Junior Club Set £165 £112.46

Want to get your kids into the game? Well they need their own set of golf clubs then and this Wilson Staff set, for just over £110 is perfect. Designed for teenagers aged between 11 and 14, the set consists of a driver, hybrid, five and seven-iron, wedge and putter.

Wilson Staff Infinite Putter £95 £70.80

One of the best looking putters out there right now, the Infinite putters feature a black anti- glare finish to accentuate the sight lines that have been stripped to improve alignment at address and with a Double-Milled face there is more consistent distance control, impact and roll. For just over £70, that is a fantastic deal.

