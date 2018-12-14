Wimbledon Park Golf Club members will each pocket £85,000

Wimbledon Park GC Agrees £65m Sale To All England Lawn Tennis Club

Wimbledon Park Golf Club has agreed to sell its land to the neighbouring All England Lawn Tennis Club, which hosts the Wimbledon tennis grand slam, for £65m.

Members of the golf club voted 82.2% in favour of selling the land in a secret ballot on Thursday evening in Westminster.

Wimbledon Park Golf Club’s 750 members are set to pocket £85,000 each.

The club’s joining fee is £3000 and annual subs are just £1,450 according to the Guardian.

An insider told the Guardian in October that “There are plenty of alternatives in the area if they [members] wanted to join another club.”

It means the AELTC’s land has roughly tripled in size, adding 72 acres to its current 42 acre site.

The sale is set to go through on 21st December, although the golf club will continue to operate for the next three years.

A recent vote from the golf club members changed plans which said that only members who had been there for 10 years would receive any financial windfall, now, however, it is going to be shared equally after the 75% majority in that vote was reached.

Its members include TV presenters Ant and Dec and Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan was one of the 17.8% of members who voted against the sale, and took to Twitter to express his disappointment.

“Very sad news,” he wrote.

“Played there for over 30yrs & voted against the sale. Hope the superb pro-shop team get properly looked after.”

The AELTC has been looking to purchase the land for some time, and even bid £25m for it three years ago, £40m less than what it is said to be paying now.

Interestingly, the AELTC owns the land but the Wimbledon Park Golf Club has a lease which runs out in 2041, meaning the AELTC are paying £65m for land they can have for free in 20 years

It will use the extra land to build infrastructure allowing the Wimbledon qualifying tournament to be hosted on-site.