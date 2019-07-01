Win your choice of gear from golf’s biggest brands across 18 different categories, worth around £7,000

Win American Golf’s Most Valuable Prize!

American Golf is ready to make one golfers’ wildest dreams come true this spring when it gives away golf’s Most Valuable Prize.

In an unprecedented giveaway, Europe’s largest golf retailer will custom fit one winner with their choice of golfing gear from golf’s biggest brands across 18 different categories.

The prize has a price tag of around £7000, and when combined with the complete American Golf fitting experience the American Golf M.V.P is without a doubt, golf’s Most Valuable Prize.

The luckiest golfer in the U.K. will be able to choose any item in each of 18 product categories.

To enter simpley go to americangolf.co.uk/promotions/mvp.html and choose your #1 brand in each prize category.

The winner will receive one prize from each category plus a custom fit experience like no other, as American Golf’s top fitting team help work out the best gear for their entire game.

Will Sturgess, Brand Manager at American Golf commented, “We know how excited golfer’s get over the latest gear and the best technology, so to have the chance to choose 18 prizes across so many brands really will be dream come true for every golfer.

“Add in custom fitting by our expert team, and the winner will know that they have the very best gear for their game, and I can’t think of anything more valuable in golf!”

With the largest range of golf equipment in Europe, American Golf will kit out the winner with their ultimate prize.

The winner will walk away with brand new Driver, Fairway Woods, Hybrids, Irons, Wedges, Putter, Grips, Balls, Gloves, GPS/Rangefinder, Golf Bag, Trolley, Shoes, Base Layer, Sweater, Apparel, Outerwear/Rainwear, and Travel Cover.

Each category will be custom fit to perfectly match the winners’ game and deliver a prize that combines a price tag of around £7000 with the priceless knowledge that their (brand new!) golf bag is full of the best gear to get the most from their game.

American Golf’s M.V.P. really is a prize and an experience that lovers of golf can only dream of.

Simply visit americangolf.co.uk/promotions/mvp.html to take the first step towards being the envy of every golfer in the U.K. and becoming the lucky winner of American Golf’s M.V.P.

Terms and conditions can be found when entering the competition.