Women’s British Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets

Lexi Thompson 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – Shocked to see her at this price – the World Number three did miss the cut last week at The Evian Championship, but was 2nd in her tournament before that. Finished tied 8th when the event was last played here in 2016.

Jeongeun Lee6 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The lady with the number in her name has been having a really decent season and is up to world number 8 – again surprised to see her odds like this.

Charley Hull 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Is 27th in the world but more importantly than that has more course experience than anyone in the field with her association with Woburn. Won the Fatima Bint Mubarak Open at the start of the year but had only had one top 10 since then. Very good value at this price.

Stacy Lewis 1 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has been coming back into form this year with three top 10s. Finished 4th last time this event was played at Woburn and feel at these odds has a good shout to do well.

