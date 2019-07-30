Who is going to win this Major being played at Woburn's beautiful Marquess' Course
Women’s British Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
The Womens British Open is taking place at beautiful Woburn on the Marquess’ Course and although I don’t usually cover the Women’s game I do love this Major.
Last year Georgia Hall famously won the event at Royal Lythm & St Annes and the English Woman is 100/1 to defend her title this week.
Favourite to win is world number one Jin Young Ko who is 9/1 while Ariya Jutanugam is also well fancied at 10/1 – she won the event here the last time it was played at Woburn in 2016.
Women’s British Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Lexi Thompson 5 points each way at 20/1 with Sportnation.bet – Shocked to see her at this price – the World Number three did miss the cut last week at The Evian Championship, but was 2nd in her tournament before that. Finished tied 8th when the event was last played here in 2016.
Jeongeun Lee6 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The lady with the number in her name has been having a really decent season and is up to world number 8 – again surprised to see her odds like this.
Charley Hull 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – Is 27th in the world but more importantly than that has more course experience than anyone in the field with her association with Woburn. Won the Fatima Bint Mubarak Open at the start of the year but had only had one top 10 since then. Very good value at this price.
Stacy Lewis 1 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has been coming back into form this year with three top 10s. Finished 4th last time this event was played at Woburn and feel at these odds has a good shout to do well.
