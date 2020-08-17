England Golf is celebrating Women and Girls Golf Week as the first women's Major takes place in Troon

Women’s Open Marks Women And Girls Golf Week

The AIG Women’s Open, previously known as the Women’s British Open, marks the first female golf Major of an unusual and difficult 2020.

The world’s best female golfers will tackle Royal Troon this week and to mark the occasion, England Golf is promoting Women and Girls Golf Week.

The online campaign highlights the successes of women and girls in many different roles in golf and challenges negative perceptions and myths around the game.

It will, as England Golf say, showcase the inspiring, innovative and energetic females who help drive the game in England and beyond.

Women and girls across the country can share their personal stories along with the hashtag #WhyIGolf.

The week will carry seven different daily themes, which are:

Monday: Careers – a chance to hear from the women who work in the industry and their reasons why

Tuesday: A day to thank the 50,000 volunteers without whom the game could not thrive

Wednesday: In this the most testing of years, it has never been more important to look after mental health – and golf is perfect for our wellbeing

Thursday: Competition – as the first ball is struck at the AIG Women’s Open we hear from the current England Golf players and past graduates as well as those club members who love their competitions

Friday: Role models – there is always that special someone who triggers a love of the game. We want to hear who inspired you to pick up a club or get into golf

Saturday: Celebrating newbies – tell us how you got into the game after lockdown or simply pass on your first-time story from back in the day

Sunday: Join the club – in a year when we have been separated from friends and family, golf has the ability to bring us back closer together. ‘Membership: Give it a shot’ is our campaign to complement the work done by clubs already recruiting new members.

Every day this week a headline story to accompany each theme will feature on the England Golf website as well as videos and images on social media.

Lauren Spray, England Golf’s Women and Girls manager, said: “We’re now in our third year and once again the appetite among women and girls to get involved, share stories or simply follow us on social media has been fantastic.

“We’re very excited about the week ahead with so many brilliant stories to be told and fun to be had as we celebrate all that is good about the women and girls involved at all levels of the game.”

Hinako Shibuno, ‘The Smiling Cinderella’, defends this week’s Women’s Open after winning at Woburn last year.

