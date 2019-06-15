Woodland leads by two ahead of the weekend after a 65 on Friday

Woodland Two Clear Of Rose At US Open After 36 Holes

Gary Woodland matched Justin Rose’s first round score of 65 to lead by two after 36 holes at the US Open.

The American made six birdies and no bogeys in the afternoon in what was a flawless round.

He takes a two stroke lead into the weekend, double the margin he held at the same stage at Bellerive last year in the USPGA Championship.

Justin Rose is two back through 36, after shooting a one under par 70 on Friday to reach seven under.

The Englishman was grinding on a difficult morning for scoring with the rough getting thicker and the greens speeding up.

Rose was 1st in putting on Thursday and he was excellent with the flat stick again in round two, as he made three birdies and two bogeys.

By the time he finished his round, with the morning starters all done, Rose was two ahead at the top of the leaderboard.

Earlier in the year, Rose told the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast that he is on the verge of turning his career into a special one, and another US Open trophy this weekend would certainly help that cause.

“I want to chase history, my legacy in the game. I’ve had a great career but I’m on the verge of making it a special career, so I think that’s what interests me now for sure,” he said.

“I feel like I’m beginning to finally fulfilling my potential that people have always told me that I’ve had.

Rose’s playing partners Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth were also battling, with Woods going round in 72 and Spieth shooting a three under par 68.

Woods’ putter was much colder than Rose and a bogey-bogey finish dropped him down the leaderboard, whilst Spieth had a very up-and-down round with seven birdies and four bogeys.

Spieth’s 68 will be one of the rounds of the day, matched by Webb Simpson and only bettered by one man in the morning – Jim Furyk, who shot 67 to sit at two under after 36.

“It’s definitely tougher out there today,” Brooks Koepka said, who shot his second-successive 69 to sit at four under.

Rory McIlroy shot a two under par 69 in a round that included five birdies to put himself in a great position after two days.

Rory once again played very well and was flawless through 12 holes with three birdies before a bogey at 13 and then a double-bogey seven at 14.

The four-time Major winner responded well though, with back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16.

