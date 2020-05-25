$20 million was raised during The Match for Covid-19 relief efforts

Woods And Manning Triumph Over Mickelson And Brady

In a highly entertaining event, Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning emerged victorious over Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady at Medalist Golf Club.

Perhaps more importantly, an astounding $20 million was raised by the event for Covid-19 relief efforts which was double the original target!

Despite the terrible weather in Florida, Tiger and Peyton went up early as both seemed to be playing well. Tiger in particular looked in excellent form throughout and Peyton produced several fantastic shots to give his support.

Whereas Mickelson and Brady seemed to be struggling, with the latter getting a lot of comments both on and off the course.

Brooks Koepka took to Twitter to offer $100k if Brady made a par on the front nine, and the Tampa Bay quarterback was also getting roasted by Charles Barkley too.

But Brady would put an end to all of the comments as he proceeded to hole his fourth shot on the par-5 seventh from over 120-yards away.

Mickelson and Brady were three-down after 10 holes but the comeback was on after they won the 11th and 14th holes.

Things ratcheted up in the final few holes with the 16th in particular providing a huge moment.

The par-3 had a $25 million hole-in-one challenge and unbelievably Manning stuck his approach to 17 inches to nearly win the big bucks for charity. Also Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson offered 100,000 meals per shot inside 12-feet and amazingly Woods was the only player not to do so!

After taking Brady’s approach, Mickelson managed to hole his birdie putt to halve the hole. The scoring was supposed to be worse on the back-nine with the greensomes format, but it seemed to get better.

Woods and Manning managed to close out the match halving the final two holes.

The event has proven to be a huge success in just about every way. Justin Thomas as the on-course commentator provided insight and the occasional funny comment, whilst the inclusion of former NBA star Charles Barkley was an inspired move as well.

All four players were trash-talking too which was brilliant to hear as they all had microphones on whilst playing. One specific funny moment took place on the fifth hole.

Mickelson was hitting his third shot from the fairway while Tiger was already on the green. Mickelson asked Tiger to mark his ball. Tiger’s response: “You want me to use one of my U.S. Open medals?”

Phil responded with “Do you have one? I have some silver ones,” making reference to the many runner-up finishes he has had in the only Major he hasn’t won.

After the match concluded the players knew how special the event had been with Manning saying;

“Phil said he was nervous. I know Tom and I were comparing notes.

“To be behind the ropes in these guys’ worlds, to be in the arena with them, it was really a special experience. I was not comfortable the entire time. Knowing $20 million was raised and helping people going through tough times, it was an honor to be invited.

“It’s something I’ll always remember.”

