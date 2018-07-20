“Right now I’m six back, and by day’s end, I think I’ll be more than that,” reflected the three-time Open champion. “It will be a pretty packed leaderboard, and I’m certainly right there in it.”

He could have left himself less to do over the weekend had it not been for a slow start in which he slipped to two-over through three holes, but he responded with back-to-back birdies at the 4th and 5th after some vintage approach play.

A bogey followed on the 9th, but his only blemish on the back nine came at the long par-3 16th, and he picked up shots at the 11th and 14th, before narrowly missing a fantastic opportunity at the last following a stunning approach to seven feet.

This is Woods’ first Open Championship since St Andrews in 2015, when rounds of 76 and 75 saw the American miss the cut.

Since then, and following major back surgery, there were doubts as to whether he would ever play again.

However, a run of impressive results this season have raised expectations, and although he arrived on the Angus coast as no more than an each-way contender, he’ll at least be competing for a Claret Jug on the weekend for the first time since Hoylake in 2014.